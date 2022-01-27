

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.64 billion, or $2.18 per share. This compares with $1.38 billion, or $1.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, McDonald's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.23 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $6.01 billion from $5.31 billion last year.



McDonald's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.64 Bln. vs. $1.38 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.18 vs. $1.84 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.34 -Revenue (Q4): $6.01 Bln vs. $5.31 Bln last year.



