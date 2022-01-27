

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $221.3 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $135.9 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to $3.32 billion from $2.88 billion last year.



Tractor Supply earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $221.3 Mln. vs. $135.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.93 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.85 -Revenue (Q4): $3.32 Bln vs. $2.88 Bln last year.



