- (PLX AI) - Mastercard Q4 net income USD 2,400 million vs. estimate USD 2,175 million.
- • Q4 EPS USD 2.41 vs. estimate USD 2.21
- • Q4 adjusted net income USD 2,300 million vs. estimate USD 2,175 million
- • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 2.35 vs. estimate USD 2.21
- • Q4 revenue USD 5,200 million vs. estimate USD 5,160 million
- • Fourth quarter gross dollar volume up 23% and purchase volume up 27%
- • CEO says optimistic about the coming year as consumers, businesses and governments have become more adaptable to the changing environment
