

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Canadian technology and media company Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI, RCI.TO) provided total service revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2022.



For fiscal 2022, the company now expects total service revenue growth in a range of 4 to 6 percent from C$12.53 billion revenues reported in fiscal 2021.



For the fourth quarter, net income decreased 10 percent to C$405 million or C$0.80 per share from C$500 million or C$0.89 per share in the year-ago quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were C$0.96, compared to C$0.99 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Revenue for the quarter grew 6 percent to C$3.92 billion from C$3.68 billion in the same quarter last year.



On Wednesday, the Board declared a dividend of C$0.50 per Class A Share and Class B Non-Voting Share to be paid on April 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2022.







