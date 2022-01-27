The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, January 27
THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:
21 January 2022 £1,182.3832 per Ordinary share.
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
27 January 2022
