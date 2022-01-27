IT veteran appointed to drive technology operations, innovation, and the next stage of growth for Advance United's mining industry marketplace.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2022) - Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI) (FSE: 9I0) (the "Company", or "Advance United" or "AU") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Glendenning as the Company's new Chief Technology Officer.

"We welcome Mr. Glendenning to head our digital team. He adds substantial experience and brings world-class technology leadership and expertise we need to drive our next phase of growth," states James Atkinson, CEO of Advance United. "The mining industry is ripe for new innovation and digital transformation, and it is imperative that we engage top-level management and technologists to lead us and evolve our digital marketplace accordingly and bring a world-class technology platform to support our strategic vision."

In this new role, Mr. Glendenning will lead the technology operations for Advance United's Marketplace, a digital platform connecting property owners of mineral commodities and deposits with developers and producers. The appointment follows a recent investment from a private equity firm and long-time investors to help drive innovation and expansion.

Mr. Glendenning brings over 15-years of experience driving technology transformation and overseeing global IT operations, predominantly in the open-source information technology sector. Prior to his role as the CTO at Advance United, he served as the company's technology consultant, overseeing the launch of the AU Marketplace Beta platform.

Since 2008, Kevin has been the president of Starnix Inc., a leading enterprise Linux and open-source solutions provider in Canada. A proponent of open source, Kevin is passionate about free software, open standards, and open access to information. He has overseen the development and deployment of numerous technology applications for organizations such as BlackBerry, AMD/ATI, Konica Minolta, and The Department of National Defence.

In 2011 Kevin co-founded FOSSter, a mentored Linux training company which became the title sponsor of Girls Learning Code; an organization which helps get more women involved in STEM at an earlier age. He is closely involved with the exam and certification development at Linux Professional Institute, the world's largest vendor-neutral open-source certification body. Kevin is LPIC-3 Enterprise-certified with LPI.

"The mining industry is ready for extraordinary digital transformation and given Advance United's seasoned team and strategic vision we are well positioned to raise the bar and change the paradigm in the exploration and mining industry," said Mr. Glendenning. "I am excited for the next phase of growth and developing a robust, scalable engagement platform to help deliver the best properties to the right developers and I'm looking forward to doing my part in driving this transformation."

About Advance United

Advance United, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange in Canada under the symbol "AUHI" and the Börse Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany under the symbol "9I0".

We are a different kind of Canadian junior mining company, one designed to succeed where other junior mining companies fail. We are involved exclusively in the acquisition and advancement of past projects - with no intent to bring them back into production or to mine them ourselves. Our expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which were uneconomic at the time, but we believe have economic value at today's prices.

We fund the development of re-working historic data and applying modern technology to underwrite new qualified reports, document quantifiable resources and reserves to current standards, thereby recognizing the current value.

Our purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to our partners and shareholders while seeking to eliminate exploration risk, so that we can all advance united in the shortest possible time frame.

For additional information about us, our projects, or to find out how you can get involved please visit www.advanceunited.ca.

