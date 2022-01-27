

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. advance GDP data for the fourth quarter, weekly jobless claims for the week ended January 22 and durable goods orders for December are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these data, the greenback was higher against its major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 115.32 against the yen, 1.1159 against the euro, 1.3375 against the pound and 0.9307 against the franc at 8:25 am ET.







