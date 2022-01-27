

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. advance GDP data for the fourth quarter, weekly jobless claims for the week ended January 22 and durable goods orders for December have been released at 8:30 am ET Thursday. The greenback changed little against its major counterparts following these data.



The greenback was trading at 115.33 against the yen, 1.1152 against the euro, 1.3372 against the pound and 0.9310 against the franc around 8:33 am ET.







