Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Selects OnePlace Collaboration & Content Suite for Matter-Centric Document Management



27.01.2022

Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud-based software for the global professional and financial services industries, today announced that South African corporate law firm, Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH) has selected the OnePlace Collaboration & Content suite to deliver a collaborative, matter-centric document management solution, built on the firm's Microsoft 365 platform investment. CDH, an award-winning firm with offices in South Africa and Kenya, will use Intapp solutions in tandem with Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Outlook, and Office to efficiently connect its most important assets: people, processes, and data. Intapp collaboration and content solutions simplify collaboration, enhance compliance, automate governance, and help professional services firms deliver better client outcomes. As a part of this suite, CDH will use the following components: Intapp Workspaces to extend Microsoft Teams with matter-centric collaboration, 360-degree insights, and automatic lifecycle management

Intapp Documents to deploy matter-centric document management capabilities, automatically filing emails and attachments to Microsoft SharePoint 'We wanted to remove the constraints experienced by a traditional document management system, as it was time to progress from our legacy on-premises document management system to a cloud-based solution that bridges the gap between the standard Microsoft applications our lawyers use daily and the advanced document management experience they expect,' said Ralph Hopkins, Head of Information Technology at CDH. 'CDH continuously seeks advancing technologies in an effort to efficiently serve the evolving needs of our clients. By moving to Intapp solutions, we anticipate internal benefits like, increased productivity and enhanced knowledge management across all spheres of the firm.' 'We're thrilled that Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr is looking at its cloud and data strategies holistically and chose the OnePlace Collaboration & Content suite to enhance collaboration, document management, and knowledge management across the firm,' said Alan McMillen, General Manager, Collaboration and Content Solutions, Intapp. 'After implementation, they'll be able to effectively manage all content within their Microsoft 365 platform and allow for future innovation like leveraging Microsoft's advanced data governance capabilities and newer technologies like Viva.' CDH will work with Cloud Essentials, a Microsoft Gold Partner with extensive experience delivering solutions to large clients, including law firms, banks, insurance companies, and government agencies, to oversee the transition to the Intapp suite. Cloud Essentials' specialists will help build a modern vision for content management at the firm, including compliance advisory to ensure implementation is built on secure and compliant foundations across the Microsoft ecosystem. 'The team at Cloud Essentials brings its experience and passion to the process of wireframing and migration design, guiding detailed decision making and reducing risk at every step,' said Hopkins. 'Following the migration, the ongoing partnership will ensure we get maximum value from the new solution, and realize the cost savings from decommissioning the legacy on-premises server estate.' About Intapp Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 1,950 of the world's premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn. Intapp and OnePlace are registered trademarks of Integration Appliance, Inc., or its subsidiaries. Various trademarks held by their respective owners. About Cloud Essentials As vibrant content management specialists, Cloud Essentials help their clients to maximize value from Microsoft. They have a wealth of experience in complex migrations and drive innovation whilst ensuring the approach to security and compliance is robust. As such they're able to deliver a full 'end to end' partnership for the transition to Intapp, and ongoing success with the platform. For more information visit cloudessentials.com and connect with us via Twitter (@cloud_essential) and LinkedIn. About Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH) CDH is a full-service corporate law firm, with offices throughout South Africa, Nairobi in Kenya, and an extensive reach across Africa. Consisting of more than 350 lawyers and a track record spanning over 168 years, the award-winning law firm is able to provide experienced legal support and an authentic knowledge-based and cost-effective legal service for clients. CDH focuses on a number of key sectors which are active and thriving in Africa, including (but not limited to); mergers & acquisitions, competition law, corporate & commercial law, commercial real estate, energy & power, oil & gas, finance & banking, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and technology, media & communications. For more information visit cliffedekkerhofmeyr.com, or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Contact Details Intapp Ali Robinson +1 612-232-0062 ali.robinson@intapp.com Company Website http://www.intapp.com

