The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 26 January 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Premier Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 26 January 2022 112.40p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 110.95p per ordinary share







27 January 2022



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45