Retinal Vein Occlusion Market size worth $ 25.66 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 10.74% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The factors that are driving the Retinal Vein Occlusion Market are Rise in a patient suffering from lymphoma, Glaucoma, Myeloma, a Growing rate of atherosclerosis and diabetes, a rise in prevalence of eye ailments, and scientific advancements

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Retinal Vein Occlusion Market" By Type (Branch Retinal Artery Occlusion And Central Retinal Vein Occlusion), By Condition (Ischemic and Non-Ischemic), By Therapy (Laser, Anti-VEGF, Steroids, and Others), By Diagnosis (Optical Coherence Tomography, Fundoscopic Examination, And Fluorescein Angiography), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Retinal Vein Occlusion Market size was valued at USD 11.35 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 25.66 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.74% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Overview

Retinal vein occlusion (RVO) is one of the most common vascular disorders of the retina and the most common cause of vision loss across the world. It is the most common cause of blindness from retinal vascular disease after diabetic retinopathy. There is no medication available that's specific for retinal artery occlusions. Most of the people in this condition may have permanent changes to their vision. One of the main motives of treatment is to stabilize vision by sealing off leaking blood vessels.

Unfortunately, there is no particular way to unblock retinal veins, but the doctor can treat any health problems that seem to be related to RVO. Vision may come back in some eyes that had an RVO. About one-third have some improvement, about one-third stay the same, and about one-third gradually improve, but it takes a year or more to learn the outcome. In some of the cases, the blocked vessels lead to fluid accumulation in the retina, like sponges absorbing water. And in others, some chances can cause the formation of new blood vessels.

The current treatment option of RVO is minimizing the damage, as there is no scientifically proven treatment for the improvement of vision loss in the long term. This therapy aims to prevent further visual loss and complications of macular edema, ischemia, or neovascularization. In the case of Ophthalmic disorder, retinal occlusion occurs when a blood clot blocks the vein of the eye due to the size of the veins being too narrow. The use of anti-VEGF injection completely blocks an increase in new blood vessels in the eye that causes Glaucoma. The rise in ophthalmic disease globally and the increased geriatric population with eye disease coupled with increasing awareness about eye diseases may impact the expansion of the Global Retinal Vein Occlusion Market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Ellex Medical Lasers, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer, Allergen PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, IRIDEX Corporation, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, BioMedical Technologies, Carl Zeiss AG, NIDEK Co., LTD, Topcon Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Retinal Vein Occlusion Market On the basis of Type, Condition, Therapy, Diagnosis, and Geography.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market, By Type

Branch Retinal Artery Occlusion



Central Retinal Vein Occlusion

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market, By Condition

Ischemic



Non-Ischemic

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market, By Therapy

Laser



Anti-VEGF



Steroids



Others

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market, By Diagnosis

Optical Coherence Tomography



Fundoscopic Examination



Fluorescein Angiography

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg