- (PLX AI) - NNIT is expected to guide for revenue growth this year in its earnings report due tomorrow, analysts said.
- • After three years of organic revenue decline, we expect the company to return to organic growth of 6% in 2022, SEB said (hold, DKK 110)
- • NNIT should improve its adjusted EBIT margin through restructuring initiatives even as it is under pressure from higher wage inflation, SEB said
- • NNIT may guide for revenue growth of 2-5% and adjusted EBIT margin of 5-6%, Carnegie said (hold, DKK 125)
