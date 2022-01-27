Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Learning 2 Sleep L2S AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (25/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Learning 2 Sleep L2S AB, company registration number 556792-7610, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Learning 2 Sleep L2S AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares and equity rights on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be February 03, 2022. Learning 2 Sleep L2S AB has 8 473 680 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: L2S ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 10356720 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017083694 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 246705 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556792-7610 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: L2S TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum 941520 number of warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) TO1 entitles to one (1) share at a subscription price of 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price in the company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market for a period of ten (10) trading days before first day of subscription, however the subscription price can amount to a maximum of 5,90 SEK and a minimum corresponding to the nominal value for the company's share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscriptio June 1, 2022 - June 15, 2022 n period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last June 13, 2022 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017083702 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book 246706 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO/8 segment: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size MiFID II tick size table table: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading SEK currency: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: L2S TO2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum 941520 number of warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) TO2 entitles to one (1) share at a subscription price of 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price in the company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market for a period of ten (10) trading days before first day of subscription, however the subscription price can amount to a maximum of 5,90 SEK and a minimum corresponding to the nominal value for the company's share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscriptio September 1, 2022 - September 15, 2022 n period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last September 13, 2022 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017083710 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book 246707 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO/8 segment: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size MiFID II tick size table table: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading SEK currency: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: L2S TO3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum 941520 number of warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) TO3 entitles to one (1) share at a subscription price of 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price in the company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market for a period of ten (10) trading days before first day of subscription, however the subscription price can amount to a maximum of 5,90 SEK and a minimum corresponding to the nominal value for the company's share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscriptio December 1, 2022 - December 15, 2022 n period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last December 13, 2022 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017105497 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book 246723 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO/8 segment: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size MiFID II tick size table table: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading SEK currency: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08-68421110.