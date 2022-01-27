BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the final dividend previously announced on 1 December 2021 has been set at 1.337240, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 3.178188 pence per share (USD dividend 4.25 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 11 February 2022 (to shareholders on the register on 7 January 2022).

27 January 2022



