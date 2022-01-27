Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.01.2022
Jerusalem Post: Eine große Hürde für den CBD-Pharmabereich wurde von InnoCan Pharma eingerissen
27.01.2022 | 18:22
TwentyFour Income Fund - Director Declaration

TwentyFour Income Fund - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, January 27

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the Board:

John Le Poidevin was appointed to the Board of Super Group (SGHC) Limited ("Super Group") on 29 March 2021.

On 26 January Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp ("SEAH"), a special purpose acquisition company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, announced that SEAH's shareholders had voted to approve its proposed business combination with Super Group. Following closing on 27 January 2022, the combined company will be known as Super Group (SGHC) Limited and its ordinary shares and public warrants will trade under the symbols "SGHC" and "SGHC WS" respectively from 28 January 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Hugh Jonathan+44 (0)20 7260 1000
Nathan Brown

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath+44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson

