- (PLX AI) - SBB acquires Odalen Fastigheter for SEK 510 million and becomes Sweden's largest developer of properties for elderly care.
- • SBB also makes a directed issue of 3 million Class B shares at a price of SEK 70 per share
- • The acquisition comprises a total of approximately 60,000 sq m of social infrastructure, which fully developed generates an annual operating net of approximately SEK 100 million
- • In addition, the acquisition also includes approximately 36,000 sq m of BTA building rights for social infrastructure
