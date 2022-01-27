(Article R. 22-10-23 of French Commercial Code)

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR):

Date Total number of shares1 in the capital Total number of voting rights January 19, 2022 172 444 229 Gross total of voting rights: 172 444 229 Net total2 of voting rights: 172 325 888

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Eurolist segment A

ISIN code: FR0011950732

ELIOR GROUP

Société anonyme

Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris la Défense cedex (92032)

408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

_______________________

1 Par value 0.01 each

2 Net total total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares shares deprived of voting rights

