Tim Moore and Michael Zavet to speak on Thursday, January 27 at 4:25pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2022) - HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC Pink: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life"), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs that support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind, is announcing that CEO Tim Moore will be hosting a virtual session at the upcoming Psychedelic Capital: Jan 2022 conference presented by Microdose on Thursday, January 27th, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST.

The live, online event will give attendees an opportunity to interact with C-Suite executives from the top companies in the industry, as well as get insight on the latest IPOs, newest opportunities & deepest insights in the psychedelic industry.

HAVN Life CEO, Tim Moore will be joined by Michael Zavet, CEO of Spore Life Sciences Inc. ("Spore") for a fireside chat about HAVN Life's recent Definitive Agreement to acquire Spore and the strategic partnership between the Company and Spore.

Mr. Moore will also be discussing HAVN Life's steady growth over the past year and 2022 milestones the company is working towards. The session will give existing shareholders and the investment community a unique opportunity to get an insider look at the company's blueprint for the coming year, as well as ask questions during a Q & A session.

DATE: Thursday, January 27, 2022

TIME: 4:25pm EST

Get Free Tickets HERE or use promo code HAVNLIFE during checkout.

While the presentation is live streamed, lifetime access to recordings will be available to all ticket holders. Click here for conference agenda details.

###

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of standardized, naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

Purchase our products and find out more at yourhavnlife.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

Contact:



Investor Relations: ir@havnlife.com 604 687-7130

Media: savi@emergence-creative.com 647 896-8078

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the strategic partnership between the Company and Spore (the "Strategic Partnership") and the Company and its business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that the Strategic Partnership will not be completed as contemplated, or at all, the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Strategic Partnership will be not realized as contemplated, or at all, and risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111751