OrbVest Expands US Medical Office Portfolio with Tenth Acquisition of 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / OrbVest, a global real estate company specializing in investing in income-producing medical commercial real estate in the United States recently closed its tenth acquisition of 2021, concluding its strongest year ever as medical office properties are attracting the interest and attention of institutional investors and real estate experts.

OrbVest has a portfolio comprised of over 1.4 million square feet representing approximately $400 million of specialized medical real estate under management. OrbVest generally purchases profitable medical office commercial buildings in high-growth locations across the United States. OrbVest relies on equity raised by limited partners from over 20 countries around the globe.

"Healthcare-related commercial real estate in the United States proved its resilience before and during the pandemic," said Martin Freeman, co-founder and CEO of OrbVest. "As we emerge from the unprecedented global health crisis there is a growing awareness of the centrality of medical care in our daily lives and an acceleration of investment in this sector. We see the demographic and geographic trends of an aging population and continued technological progress leading to long-term growth."

OrbVest has completed ten acquisitions since the start of 2021, across six portfolios. OrbVest recently closed on two Class A Medical Office properties in Cincinnati, Ohio in partnership with Wythe Capital. The two properties, Kenwood Crossing II and Red Bank Village, total 67,356 SF which are currently approximately 95% leased, are located in two of Greater Cincinnati's most desirable submarkets, Kenwood and Red Bank.

Earlier this year, OrbVest closed on West Orange Professional Center in Orlando, Florida, a 38,537-square-foot campus with two medical office buildings located directly across the street from Orlando Health - Health Central Hospital; purchased its third property in Princeton, New Jersey, a medical and office building comprising 40,028 square feet of rentable space; acquired Talavi Spectrum, a 74,662-square-foot, multi-tenant office building in Phoenix, Arizona, OrbVest's second property in greater Phoenix metro area; closing on two dental buildings in Atlanta, a 11,852-square-foot Great Expressions Dental Center office situated on 1.15 acres in Fayetteville, Georgia, and Eagles Pointe Dental Centre in Stockbridge, GA totaling 15,784 SF; and completing its acquisition of Fleming Island, a 76,771-square-foot office property located in Jacksonville, Florida.

"Medical office buildings (MOBs) located in areas of high growth and demand, together with an ageing population, provide continuous, stable, and growing cash flows in most economic conditions," notes Freeman. "OrbVest investments are carefully assessed and vetted by an experienced independent investment committee and have relatively low vacancy risks, long-term leases and reliable tenants."

OrbVest is actively pursuing additional medical office building investments across the fastest growing cities in the U.S. to provide enhanced diversification for its investors and reduce concentration risk.

About OrbVest

OrbVest is a global real estate company that invests in US income producing medical commercial real estate. Within seven years, OrbVest has assembled a portfolio of over 1.4 million square feet representing >$400m real estate under management (REUM) with an exceptionally high re-investment rate from repeat investors around the world.

OrbVest's goal is to make investing in global real estate simple for small and large investors who are able to invest from as little as $10,000. Clients use a convenient online platform to invest directly into low risk commercial assets in the Healthcare niche. The investments generate regular dividends (±7% per annum) that are distributed on a quarterly basis creating annuity income and long-term wealth over the period of investment. (Targeted IRR of 11% to 17%). For more information, visit https://orbvest.com/ or email info@orbvest.com.

Contact:

Todd William

info@orbvest.com

888.975.3331

SOURCE: OrbVest

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/685640/OrbVest-Expands-US-Medical-Office-Portfolio-with-Tenth-Acquisition-of-2021