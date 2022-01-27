

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $3.96 billion, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $3.13 billion, or $1.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Visa Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.90 billion or $1.81 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.1% to $7.06 billion from $5.69 billion last year.



Visa Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



