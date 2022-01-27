- (PLX AI) - Q2 revenue USD 2,353 million
- • Q2 EPS USD 4.71
- • Q2 net income USD 717 million
- • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 5.59
- • Q3 guidance as follows:
- • Total revenues between $2,100 million to $2,300 million
- • GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 59.5% to 61.7%
- • Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 61.5% to 63.5%
- • GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA is expected to be in a range of $4.09 to $4.99
- • Non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA in a range of $4.35 to $5.25
KLA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de