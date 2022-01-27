

MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $717.44 million, or $4.71 per share. This compares with $457.25 million, or $2.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, KLA-Tencor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $851.04 million or $5.59 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.4% to $2.35 billion from $1.65 billion last year.



KLA-Tencor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $717.44 Mln. vs. $457.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.71 vs. $2.94 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.45 -Revenue (Q2): $2.35 Bln vs. $1.65 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.35 - $5.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2,100 - $2,300 Mln



