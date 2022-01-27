

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $294.43 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $312.15 million, or $1.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, W. R. Berkley Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $284.32 million or $1.53 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $2.58 billion from $2.31 billion last year.



W. R. Berkley Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



