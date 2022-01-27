

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $120.9 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $153.1 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Arthur J Gallagher & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $219.8 million or $0.98 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $1.97 billion from $1.70 billion last year.



Arthur J Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $120.9 Mln. vs. $153.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.51 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.94 -Revenue (Q4): $1.97 Bln vs. $1.70 Bln last year.



