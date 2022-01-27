

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $662 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $568 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.03 billion or $2.71 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $4.70 billion from $4.26 billion last year.



Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



