

Eastman Chemical (EMN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $378 million, or $2.81 per share. This compares with $32 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Eastman Chemical reported adjusted earnings of $243 million or $1.81 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.8% to $2.69 billion from $2.19 billion last year.



Eastman Chemical earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



