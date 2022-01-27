First Install at Yaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2022) - Bluberi or (the "Company") today announced the launch of its new game Reels of Steel, the first game on the larger-than-life Big Mech cabinet. Reels of Steel was the centerpiece of the Company's exhibit at the Global Gaming Expo in October of 2021, generating interest and anticipation from customers around the country.

"Yaamava' Resort and Casino is a great location for the world premiere of this game," said Casey Whalen, Bluberi's Chief Commercial Officer. "The Yaamava' team is as excited to have the game on their floor as we are, and the customers that frequent that casino will enjoy the unique experience the game brings. The Southern California market, in general, is very important to Bluberi, and we are glad to have such a great partner in Yaamava' to help introduce Reels of Steel to those players."

Reels of Steel is housed in Bluberi's new Big Mech cabinet which stands over 9 feet tall. The game itself is a traditional 3-reel, 1-line mechanical slot game, full of wilds, multipliers, free games, and an exciting top award chase. Paired with the animations on the LCD screens hidden behind the etched metal reels, though, Reels of Steel delivers an experience that is anything but traditional.

"Reels of Steel is the first in a series of unique and disruptive games that we plan to bring to casino floors," said Mike Brennan, Bluberi's Chief Product Officer. "We are looking forward to seeing player reactions at Yaamava', and to future installs around the country."







Reels of Steel

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8162/111868_f05d754f04ac08c3_001full.jpg

About Bluberi

Backed by more than 25 years of industry experience, Bluberi is an inventive company that is dedicated to developing and delivering the highest quality casino gaming experience to players and operators. Our team is comprised of seasoned, multi-talented innovators who are focused on bringing gaming to life with entertaining games and high-performing cabinets. Our products are designed to add vitality to gambling and transport players to an energetic world of winning. We are the risk-taking spirit of gambling and we add imagination and innovation to everything we create. Learn more at bluberi.com.

Bluberi Media Contact

Lesley Hodges, Sr. Director of Marketing

Lesley.hodges@bluberi.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111868