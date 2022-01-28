

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan were up 0.5 percent on year in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent and was down from 0.8 percent in December.



On a monthly basis, inflation was up 0.3 percent.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, was up an annual 0.2 percent - also missing forecasts for an increase of 0.3 percent and down from 0.5 percent in the previous month.







