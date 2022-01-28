Tomorrow marks the 20th anniversary of The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria (GFATM), one of the most transparent and effective multilateral public health financing mechanisms in the world. As the GFATM enters a new decade in the middle of another pandemic, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) urges countries to expand the mandate of the Fund to include other infectious diseases, like COVID-19, and make sure it remains fully funded at the next replenishment round later this year.

"The Global Fund is a shining example of what the world can achieve when countries cooperate instead of hoarding resources. Forty-four million people have been spared from death from AIDS, TB, and malaria because 20 years ago, countries decided to work together to beat the three diseases these are lessons we must apply today," said AHF Africa Bureau Chief Dr. Penninah Iutung. "The trajectory of development in Africa and other hard-hit regions has been profoundly impacted by the unwavering support for The Global Fund by its largest donor, the United States. With the upcoming replenishment being hosted by the US, we hope this commitment will serve as an example to other donors to help ensure all able nations 'Fund the Fund'!"

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.6 million clients in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127006135/en/

Contacts:

US MEDIA CONTACT:

Ged Kenslea,Senior Director, Communications, AHF

+1.323.308.1833 work

+1.323.791.5526 mobile

gedk@aidshealth.org

Denys Nazarov, Director of Global Policy

Communications, AHF

+1 323.308.1829

denys.nazarov@ahf.org

