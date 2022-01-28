

Video link: Spritzer YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dcRfAcfdn9U

KUALA LUMPUR & TAIPING, Jan 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Spritzer is showcasing "ONG-ONG Wishes, SUI-SUI Dishes!", a short film introducing festive dishes for this Chinese New Year put together by the Head Chef of De Beauty Restaurant.Presented alongside Spritzer Natural Mineral Water, "ONG-ONG Wishes, SUI-SUI Dishes!" is a procession of popular dishes served against the backdrop of the reunion dinner held on the eve of the lunar new year when families get together to celebrate a time of togetherness and wish each other a healthy and prosperous year ahead.Viewers can watch from this link to enjoy the light-hearted atmosphere and a whole lot of natural mineral water goodness. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dcRfAcfdn9UThe Company explained that this short video is about welcoming the Year of the Tiger with auspicious dishes and wishes that bring memories of good food and good company together with the healthy benefits of Spritzer Natural Mineral Water. Spritzer hopes this short video will not only bring about the warmth of family togetherness but also inspire all of us to live healthier and fulfilling lives.Spritzer is also participating in the Experts' Choice Awards - Top 10 CNY TVCs 2022 Edition and would like to invite everybody to vote through this link, expertschoiceawards.com/vote. The link will be activated from 1 February 2022 to 14 February 2022.For those who have not picked up their drinks for the festive celebration, you can get Spritzer products from your nearest outlets and stand a chance to win from Drink, Win & Huat Contest ending on 15 February 2022.For more information, please contact:Muhammad Hakim Syed MunifTel: +60 12 318-5410Email: h.juraimi@swanconsultancy.bizSource: Spritzer BerhadCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.