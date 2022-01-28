- (PLX AI) - Givaudan FY sales of CHF 6.7 billion, up 7.1% on a like-for-like basis and 5.7% in Swiss francs.
- • Strong sales across all markets and with all customer groups
- • All 2025 strategic focus areas on track and contributing to the results
- • EBITDA of CHF 1,482 million, an increase of 6.0% over 2020
- • EBITDA margin of 22.2%, versus 22.1% in 2020
- • Comparable EBITDA margin of 22.5% compared to 22.8% in 2020
- • Net income of CHF 821 million, an increase of 10.5% over 2020
- • Free cash flow of 12.6% of sales or CHF 843 million
- • Proposed dividend of CHF 66.00 per share, up 3.1% year-on-year
