

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - San Francisco, California-based Siren is recalling Siren Birthday Cake 1.7oz Bites citing the possible presence of undeclared cashews and almond butter, known allergens.



The Birthday Cake 1.7 oz Bites were distributed through select Target stores.



The recalled product can be identified by the Birthday Cake 1.7oz Bites Bag UPC: 8-62768-00048-3 the caddie UPC: 8-62768-00049-0. The affected four lot codes, that can be found on a stamp on the front of the bag, are 21326, 21335, 21336 and 21340.



No other Siren's products have been impacted.



The recall was initiated following a consumer notification about an allergic reaction. The company discovered that the product containing cashew and almond butter was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of cashew and almond butter on the ingredient deck.



According to the agency, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashew or almond butter run the risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume these products.



Consumers are asked to return the product to where it was purchased to request an exchange or full refund if there is an allergy concern.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de