- (PLX AI) - Telia Q4 sales SEK 23,380 million vs. estimate SEK 22,675 million.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|3,407
|3,492
|08:37
|3,409
|3,509
|08:37
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:53
|Telecom operator Telia's core earnings beat expectations
|07:52
|TeliaSonera Q4 LFL Adj. EBITDA Remains Unchanged; LFL Service Revenues Up 2.9%
|BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - TeliaSonera (0H6X.L, TLSNY.PK) reported fourth quarter total net income of 1.18 billion Swedish kronor compared to a loss of 24.47 billion kronor, prior...
► Artikel lesen
|07:10
|Telia Q4 Adjusted EBITDA SEK 7,290 Million vs. Estimate SEK 7,240 Million
|(PLX AI) - Telia Q4 sales SEK 23,380 million vs. estimate SEK 22,675 million.
► Artikel lesen
|07:06
|Telia Company year-end Report January-December 2021
|Do
|Telia to sell 49% stake in Swedish towers business
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|TELIA COMPANY AB
|3,490
|+1,16 %