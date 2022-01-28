- (PLX AI) - Signify Q4 revenue EUR 2,008 million.
- • Q4 adjusted EBITA margin 13.2%
- • Q4 free cash flow EUR 257 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted revenue growth 3-6%
