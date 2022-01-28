Regulatory News:
MEMSCAP (NYSE Euronext: MEMS) (Paris:MEMS), the leading provider of innovative solutions based on MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology, announces today its financial calendar for FY 2021 and FY 2022.
Financial calendar: MEMSCAP
Event
Planned Date
Financial earnings for FY 2021
March 25, 2022
Revenue and earnings for the 1st quarter 2022
April 27, 2022
Annual general meeting of shareholders
May 2022
Revenue and earnings for the 2nd quarter 2022
July 27, 2022
Financial earnings for HY 2022
August 31, 2022
Revenue and earnings for the 3rd quarter 2022
October 20, 2022
Revenue and earnings for the 4th quarter 2022
January 25, 2023
About MEMSCAP
MEMSCAP is the leading provider of innovative micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based solutions. MEMSCAP standard and custom products and solutions include components, component designs (IP), manufacturing and related services. MEMSCAP customers include Fortune 500 businesses, major research institutes and universities. The company's shares are traded on the Eurolist of NYSE Euronext Paris S.A (ISIN: FR0010298620-MEMS) and belong to the CAC small, CAC Mid Small, CAC All-Tradable and CAC All-Share indexes. More information on the company's products and services can be obtained at www.memscap.com.
Contacts:
For more information, please contact:
Yann Cousinet
CFO
Ph: +33 (0) 4 76 92 85 00
Email: yann.cousinet@memscap.com