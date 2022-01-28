Capita plc - Capita agrees to sell Trustmarque

28 January 2022

This announcement contains inside information.

Capita agrees to sell Trustmarque

Capita plc ('Capita') today announces that it has agreed to sell Trustmarque ('Trustmarque') to One Equity Partners for £111m on a cash free, debt free basis. Taking into account cash-like and debt-like items, Capita expects to receive net proceeds of c.£115m at completion. An additional c.£3m is receivable by Capita contingent on certain future events.

Trustmarque provides IT services and solutions, including software and hardware re-sale, and is a top-tier partner for global technology vendors.

The net reported revenue and profit before tax for the assets subject to transaction for the year to 31 December 2020 were £122m and £16m respectively. Gross assets were £240m at 30 June 2021.



The sale is subject to certain consents.



The Trustmarque senior management team and employees will remain with the business.

Capita previously announced its intention to sell a number of non-core businesses, including Trustmarque, to strengthen the balance sheet and focus on its two core divisions, Capita Public Service and Capita Experience.

The sale of Trustmarque follows the recently completed sales of software businesses AMT Sybex, and Secure Solutions and Services. The proceeds from this sale, subject to successful completion, mean we will have already hit the target we set of £700m in total disposal proceeds by June 2022.



Jon Lewis, Capita's Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are pleased to have agreed the sale of Trustmarque to One Equity Partners following a competitive sale process.



"I am delighted that, once this sale is completed, we will have exceeded our disposals target - and achieved this much earlier than originally planned.

"It marks another significant step towards materially reducing our debt, as we continue to simplify and strengthen Capita, and become a more successful business for the long term.

"We are now focused on selling the remaining businesses in our Portfolio division, with the goal of disposing of the majority by the end of 2022."



Barclays Bank PLC, acting through its Investment Bank ('Barclays') is acting as sole financial advisor to Capita.





For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries

Stuart Morgan

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: 07989 665484

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries

Capita external communications

Tel: 0207 654 2399

Email: media@capita.co.uk





About Capita

Capita is a consulting, transformation and digital services business. Every day our 55,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across three divisions - Capita Public Service, Capita Experience and Capita Portfolio - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information can be found at: www.capita.com



About Trustmarque

Trustmarque forms the technology pillar in Capita's Portfolio division, and provides software and hardware re-sale, IT managed services, IT professional services, unified communications, testing and quality assurance and security penetration testing. The business is a top-tier partner for the foremost technology vendors. Trustmarque delivers integrated services that support UK organisations through every step of the IT investment process, from solution development through technology provision to deployment and on-going support. The business operates across a number of core sectors - healthcare, central and local government, and corporates - and has been helping both public and private sector clients transform, integrate and simplify their technology and IT services in a compliant way for more than 30 years. For more information, go to: www.trustmarque.com



AboutOne Equity Partners

One Equity Partners ('OEP') is a private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm builds market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 300 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

Ends