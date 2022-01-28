DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

28 January 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 27 January 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 150,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.2700 GBP1.0600 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.2420 GBP1.0380 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.2531 GBP1.0455

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 742,567,595 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,469 1.2640 XDUB 08:12:40 00025754004TRDU1 842 1.2640 XDUB 08:12:40 00025754005TRDU1 211 1.2640 XDUB 08:12:41 00025754006TRDU1 723 1.2640 XDUB 08:14:01 00025754040TRDU1 1,339 1.2700 XDUB 08:15:06 00025754056TRDU1 1,354 1.2700 XDUB 08:18:14 00025754136TRDU1 255 1.2700 XDUB 08:21:03 00025754234TRDU1 842 1.2700 XDUB 08:21:40 00025754256TRDU1 232 1.2700 XDUB 08:21:40 00025754257TRDU1 669 1.2640 XDUB 08:21:59 00025754267TRDU1 4,082 1.2640 XDUB 08:21:59 00025754268TRDU1 366 1.2660 XDUB 08:36:27 00025754974TRDU1 1,957 1.2660 XDUB 08:50:01 00025755510TRDU1 230 1.2680 XDUB 08:50:45 00025755559TRDU1 936 1.2680 XDUB 08:50:59 00025755588TRDU1 842 1.2680 XDUB 08:50:59 00025755589TRDU1 29 1.2680 XDUB 08:51:03 00025755594TRDU1 448 1.2680 XDUB 08:51:03 00025755595TRDU1 555 1.2680 XDUB 08:51:03 00025755596TRDU1 488 1.2680 XDUB 08:51:03 00025755597TRDU1 4,944 1.2680 XDUB 09:05:57 00025756217TRDU1 1,325 1.2680 XDUB 09:05:57 00025756218TRDU1 2,881 1.2680 XDUB 09:05:57 00025756220TRDU1 836 1.2680 XDUB 09:05:57 00025756221TRDU1 1,390 1.2640 XDUB 09:21:37 00025756790TRDU1 409 1.2640 XDUB 09:25:55 00025756930TRDU1 913 1.2640 XDUB 09:25:55 00025756931TRDU1 2,702 1.2600 XDUB 09:26:10 00025756940TRDU1 1,414 1.2600 XDUB 09:26:10 00025756941TRDU1 1,541 1.2600 XDUB 09:43:29 00025757512TRDU1 876 1.2600 XDUB 09:48:57 00025757649TRDU1 1,307 1.2600 XDUB 09:51:57 00025757679TRDU1 715 1.2600 XDUB 09:56:32 00025757886TRDU1 769 1.2600 XDUB 09:56:32 00025757887TRDU1 756 1.2600 XDUB 10:01:40 00025758000TRDU1 646 1.2600 XDUB 10:01:40 00025758001TRDU1 2,734 1.2580 XDUB 10:29:43 00025758755TRDU1 2,682 1.2580 XDUB 10:29:43 00025758756TRDU1 2,666 1.2580 XDUB 10:29:43 00025758757TRDU1 1,570 1.2460 XDUB 10:44:26 00025758975TRDU1 1,356 1.2420 XDUB 10:56:19 00025759171TRDU1 3,682 1.2460 XDUB 11:50:50 00025759899TRDU1 1,300 1.2460 XDUB 12:39:52 00025760452TRDU1 44 1.2500 XDUB 13:05:14 00025760553TRDU1 43 1.2500 XDUB 13:05:14 00025760554TRDU1 44 1.2500 XDUB 13:05:14 00025760555TRDU1 130 1.2500 XDUB 13:05:14 00025760556TRDU1 43 1.2500 XDUB 13:05:14 00025760557TRDU1 1,955 1.2500 XDUB 13:30:27 00025760761TRDU1 19,705 1.2500 XDUB 13:30:27 00025760762TRDU1 256 1.2500 XDUB 13:30:30 00025760767TRDU1 1,220 1.2500 XDUB 13:31:25 00025760776TRDU1 268 1.2500 XDUB 13:31:25 00025760777TRDU1 732 1.2500 XDUB 13:38:22 00025760887TRDU1 756 1.2500 XDUB 13:38:22 00025760888TRDU1 1,150 1.2500 XDUB 13:45:09 00025761015TRDU1 416 1.2500 XDUB 13:45:09 00025761016TRDU1 1,561 1.2500 XDUB 13:51:57 00025761069TRDU1 1,457 1.2500 XDUB 13:58:35 00025761139TRDU1 1,459 1.2500 XDUB 14:04:43 00025761211TRDU1 952 1.2480 XDUB 14:10:48 00025761263TRDU1 43 1.2480 XDUB 14:10:48 00025761264TRDU1 459 1.2480 XDUB 14:10:48 00025761265TRDU1 1,438 1.2480 XDUB 14:16:14 00025761342TRDU1 1,285 1.2480 XDUB 14:24:08 00025761437TRDU1 3,721 1.2480 XDUB 14:24:08 00025761438TRDU1 1,368 1.2480 XDUB 14:24:08 00025761439TRDU1 45 1.2480 XDUB 14:24:08 00025761440TRDU1 1,326 1.2480 XDUB 14:32:45 00025761593TRDU1 1,438 1.2480 XDUB 14:32:45 00025761594TRDU1 5,336 1.2480 XDUB 14:57:51 00025762269TRDU1 33 1.2480 XDUB 14:58:31 00025762289TRDU1 1,894 1.2480 XDUB 15:17:01 00025762700TRDU1 1,972 1.2480 XDUB 15:24:07 00025762869TRDU1 1,972 1.2480 XDUB 15:24:07 00025762870TRDU1 184 1.2480 XDUB 15:24:07 00025762871TRDU1 130 1.2480 XDUB 15:24:07 00025762872TRDU1 618 1.2480 XDUB 15:24:07 00025762873TRDU1 108 1.2480 XDUB 15:24:07 00025762874TRDU1 87 1.2480 XDUB 15:24:07 00025762875TRDU1 845 1.2480 XDUB 15:24:07 00025762876TRDU1 371 1.2480 XDUB 15:24:07 00025762877TRDU1 4,602 1.2480 XDUB 15:29:40 00025763054TRDU1 2,557 1.2480 XDUB 15:29:40 00025763055TRDU1 1,972 1.2480 XDUB 15:29:40 00025763056TRDU1 585 1.2480 XDUB 15:29:40 00025763057TRDU1 27 1.2440 XDUB 15:33:10 00025763184TRDU1

