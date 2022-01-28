Anzeige
Jerusalem Post: Eine große Hürde für den CBD-Pharmabereich wurde von InnoCan Pharma eingerissen
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 28-Jan-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

28 January 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 27 January 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           150,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.2700     GBP1.0600 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.2420     GBP1.0380 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.2531     GBP1.0455

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 742,567,595 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,469      1.2640        XDUB     08:12:40      00025754004TRDU1 
842       1.2640        XDUB     08:12:40      00025754005TRDU1 
211       1.2640        XDUB     08:12:41      00025754006TRDU1 
723       1.2640        XDUB     08:14:01      00025754040TRDU1 
1,339      1.2700        XDUB     08:15:06      00025754056TRDU1 
1,354      1.2700        XDUB     08:18:14      00025754136TRDU1 
255       1.2700        XDUB     08:21:03      00025754234TRDU1 
842       1.2700        XDUB     08:21:40      00025754256TRDU1 
232       1.2700        XDUB     08:21:40      00025754257TRDU1 
669       1.2640        XDUB     08:21:59      00025754267TRDU1 
4,082      1.2640        XDUB     08:21:59      00025754268TRDU1 
366       1.2660        XDUB     08:36:27      00025754974TRDU1 
1,957      1.2660        XDUB     08:50:01      00025755510TRDU1 
230       1.2680        XDUB     08:50:45      00025755559TRDU1 
936       1.2680        XDUB     08:50:59      00025755588TRDU1 
842       1.2680        XDUB     08:50:59      00025755589TRDU1 
29        1.2680        XDUB     08:51:03      00025755594TRDU1 
448       1.2680        XDUB     08:51:03      00025755595TRDU1 
555       1.2680        XDUB     08:51:03      00025755596TRDU1 
488       1.2680        XDUB     08:51:03      00025755597TRDU1 
4,944      1.2680        XDUB     09:05:57      00025756217TRDU1 
1,325      1.2680        XDUB     09:05:57      00025756218TRDU1 
2,881      1.2680        XDUB     09:05:57      00025756220TRDU1 
836       1.2680        XDUB     09:05:57      00025756221TRDU1 
1,390      1.2640        XDUB     09:21:37      00025756790TRDU1 
409       1.2640        XDUB     09:25:55      00025756930TRDU1 
913       1.2640        XDUB     09:25:55      00025756931TRDU1 
2,702      1.2600        XDUB     09:26:10      00025756940TRDU1 
1,414      1.2600        XDUB     09:26:10      00025756941TRDU1 
1,541      1.2600        XDUB     09:43:29      00025757512TRDU1 
876       1.2600        XDUB     09:48:57      00025757649TRDU1 
1,307      1.2600        XDUB     09:51:57      00025757679TRDU1 
715       1.2600        XDUB     09:56:32      00025757886TRDU1 
769       1.2600        XDUB     09:56:32      00025757887TRDU1 
756       1.2600        XDUB     10:01:40      00025758000TRDU1 
646       1.2600        XDUB     10:01:40      00025758001TRDU1 
2,734      1.2580        XDUB     10:29:43      00025758755TRDU1 
2,682      1.2580        XDUB     10:29:43      00025758756TRDU1 
2,666      1.2580        XDUB     10:29:43      00025758757TRDU1 
1,570      1.2460        XDUB     10:44:26      00025758975TRDU1 
1,356      1.2420        XDUB     10:56:19      00025759171TRDU1 
3,682      1.2460        XDUB     11:50:50      00025759899TRDU1 
1,300      1.2460        XDUB     12:39:52      00025760452TRDU1 
44        1.2500        XDUB     13:05:14      00025760553TRDU1 
43        1.2500        XDUB     13:05:14      00025760554TRDU1 
44        1.2500        XDUB     13:05:14      00025760555TRDU1 
130       1.2500        XDUB     13:05:14      00025760556TRDU1 
43        1.2500        XDUB     13:05:14      00025760557TRDU1 
1,955      1.2500        XDUB     13:30:27      00025760761TRDU1 
19,705      1.2500        XDUB     13:30:27      00025760762TRDU1 
256       1.2500        XDUB     13:30:30      00025760767TRDU1 
1,220      1.2500        XDUB     13:31:25      00025760776TRDU1 
268       1.2500        XDUB     13:31:25      00025760777TRDU1 
732       1.2500        XDUB     13:38:22      00025760887TRDU1 
756       1.2500        XDUB     13:38:22      00025760888TRDU1 
1,150      1.2500        XDUB     13:45:09      00025761015TRDU1 
416       1.2500        XDUB     13:45:09      00025761016TRDU1 
1,561      1.2500        XDUB     13:51:57      00025761069TRDU1 
1,457      1.2500        XDUB     13:58:35      00025761139TRDU1 
1,459      1.2500        XDUB     14:04:43      00025761211TRDU1 
952       1.2480        XDUB     14:10:48      00025761263TRDU1 
43        1.2480        XDUB     14:10:48      00025761264TRDU1 
459       1.2480        XDUB     14:10:48      00025761265TRDU1 
1,438      1.2480        XDUB     14:16:14      00025761342TRDU1 
1,285      1.2480        XDUB     14:24:08      00025761437TRDU1 
3,721      1.2480        XDUB     14:24:08      00025761438TRDU1 
1,368      1.2480        XDUB     14:24:08      00025761439TRDU1 
45        1.2480        XDUB     14:24:08      00025761440TRDU1 
1,326      1.2480        XDUB     14:32:45      00025761593TRDU1 
1,438      1.2480        XDUB     14:32:45      00025761594TRDU1 
5,336      1.2480        XDUB     14:57:51      00025762269TRDU1 
33        1.2480        XDUB     14:58:31      00025762289TRDU1 
1,894      1.2480        XDUB     15:17:01      00025762700TRDU1 
1,972      1.2480        XDUB     15:24:07      00025762869TRDU1 
1,972      1.2480        XDUB     15:24:07      00025762870TRDU1 
184       1.2480        XDUB     15:24:07      00025762871TRDU1 
130       1.2480        XDUB     15:24:07      00025762872TRDU1 
618       1.2480        XDUB     15:24:07      00025762873TRDU1 
108       1.2480        XDUB     15:24:07      00025762874TRDU1 
87        1.2480        XDUB     15:24:07      00025762875TRDU1 
845       1.2480        XDUB     15:24:07      00025762876TRDU1 
371       1.2480        XDUB     15:24:07      00025762877TRDU1 
4,602      1.2480        XDUB     15:29:40      00025763054TRDU1 
2,557      1.2480        XDUB     15:29:40      00025763055TRDU1 
1,972      1.2480        XDUB     15:29:40      00025763056TRDU1 
585       1.2480        XDUB     15:29:40      00025763057TRDU1 
27        1.2440        XDUB     15:33:10      00025763184TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

