Citycon Oyj: Lippulaiva's full service offer will expand to include a private medical centre and more necessity based retail

HELSINKI, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The range of tenants at Lippulaiva, which will open at the end of March, is increasing with several new additions. Terveystalo, Lindex, Clas Ohlson, Normal and Dosva Decor, a completely new interior design company on the Finnish market, will add to a strong tenant mix in the new urban centre at Espoonlahti.

The supply of health services in the Espoonlahti area will be strengthened when Terveystalo, one of the largest private health care companies in Finland, opens a 750 square metre clinic in Lippulaiva. Terveystalo will be located on the second floor of the centre. Lippulaiva will also house the clothing chain Lindex, electronics and home hardware store Clas Ohlson, and the grocery chain Normal. Clas Ohlson's 700 square metre store will be located on the first floor of the centre, as will Normal and Lindex.

Dosva Decor, a brand-new interior design company in the Finnish market, is a family-owned company founded in 1995. The company sells exclusive home decor products with unique designs and materials. Dosva Decor will be located on the first floor of Lippulaiva.

A wide range of well-known operators and new brands

The first Finnish juice and smoothie bar chain, Jungle Juice Bar will be one of more than 20 Finnish and International restaurant operators. Another new addition is Chatime, an international tea chain from Taiwan, currently operating in 38 countries.

"The newly announced tenants will complement and diversify Lippulaiva's strong offering. We are pleased that we can offer Lippulaiva's community a wide range of well-known brands and new brands. Lippulaiva is a prime example of our strategy to offer a full service urban centre with great transportation connections" says Mari Laaksonen, Commercial Director of Citycon.

Lippulaiva will be one of the biggest grocery store clusters in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area. The anchor tenants will include K-Supermarket, Prisma, Lidl and Tokmanni. In addition to retail, the centre will offer a wide range of services, such as the Espoonlahti regional library, the English kindergarten Pilke Playschool and the fitness centre Elixia. The new Espoonlahti metro station and bus terminal as well as eight residential towers will also be located at Lippulaiva.

