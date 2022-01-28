

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - While issuing a trading update, Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) said the Group's trading performance has been strong and in line with the Board's expectations for the first quarter of its fiscal year. Total new lending for the quarter to 31 December 2021 increased by 35.7% to 708.0 million pounds from last year. The Group noted that good progress has been made with its digitalisation programme, with costs continuing to be in line with the previous guidance provided.



Paragon Banking Group stated that the Group's operational and financial performance during the first quarter has been strong and the Board's fiscal 2022 guidance remains unchanged.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PARAGON BANKING GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de