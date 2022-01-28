Regulatory News:
2021 Revenue
February 10, 2022 8:45 AM
2021 Results
April 14, 2022 6 PM
Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
May 20, 2022
2022 Half-Year Revenue
July 28, 2022 8:45 AM
2022 Half-Year Results
September 28, 2022 8:45 AM
About Baikowski: Baikowski has existed for a hundred years and is a leading manufacturer of specialist industrial minerals and, more particularly, of ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations, as well as other high-quality oxides and composites such as spinel, ZTA, YAG and cerium for technical ceramic applications, precision polishing, crystals and additives or coverings. The quality of Baikowski's products is appreciated by a variety of high-tech markets including the lighting, watchmaking, mobile phone, microelectronic, automotive, defence and medical industries.
