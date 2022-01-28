Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma: Weichenstellung in Richtung Humanversuche und Zulassung der LPD-Plattform!
WKN: A2AJ82 ISIN: FI4000206750 Ticker-Symbol: 4K8 
Tradegate
26.01.22
10:39 Uhr
11,210 Euro
+0,220
+2,00 %
28.01.2022
Return of Kamux Corporation's own shares in accordance with terms and conditions of the share-based incentive scheme 2019 and 2020

Kamux Corporation Stock Exchange Release January 28, 2022 at 09:45

HELSINKI, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 744 shares have been returned to Kamux Corporation without consideration in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Corporation's share-based incentive scheme 2019 and 2020 due to the termination of employment of key person.

After the return, Kamux Corporation holds a total of 37,114 of Kamux Corporation's shares.

In Hämeenlinna, January 28, 2022

KAMUX CORPORATION

The Board of Directors

Further information:
Marko Lehtonen
CFO
Tel. +358 50 575 2006
ir@kamux.fi

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 79 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold almost 400,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/return-of-kamux-corporation-s-own-shares-in-accordance-with-terms-and-conditions-of-the-share-based-,c3494162

