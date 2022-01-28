Developed in Spain, the Arca system integrates solar panels, power electronics, and energy storage. Arca Lite has a rated power of 490 Wp, and Arca Plus of 980 Wp.From pv magazine Latam The Spanish companies Solartia and IED - experts in energy and electronics, respectively - have launched Arca, an autonomous solar power generator described as a robust and low-maintenance system that aims to alleviate energy poverty. The system integrates solar panels, power electronics, energy storage and prepayment in a compact, robust and simple way, which allows it to be able to supply energy permanently anywhere ...

