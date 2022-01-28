DJ Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (NRJL LN) Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jan-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 27-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 36.4166

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28879902

CODE: NRJL LN

ISIN: FR0010524777

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010524777 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJL LN Sequence No.: 139427 EQS News ID: 1273959 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1273959&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2022 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)