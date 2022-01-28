- (PLX AI) - H&M shares rose more than 6% after Q4 net income comfortably exceeded estimates amid much better than expected gross margins.
- • Reduced markdowns also helped the positive sentiment
- • In addition, longer term targets were also well received, with the group's target to increase sales by 10-15 percent per year with continued high profitability
- • The start of the first quarter should not be seen as soft given many restrictions in the last 2 months in Europe, SEB said
- • With an operating margin of 10% for the year not unrealistic given the performance in the second half of last year, consensus would need to come up by about 8%, SEB said
