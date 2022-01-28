DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR (WSRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jan-2022 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 27/01/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 80.1668
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26304110
CODE: WSRI
ISIN: LU1861134382 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WSRI Sequence No.: 139632 EQS News ID: 1274165 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
