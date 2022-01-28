Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Jerusalem Post: Eine große Hürde für den CBD-Pharmabereich wurde von InnoCan Pharma eingerissen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
28.01.2022 | 09:53
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (27/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB, company
registration number 559274-2463, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. 

Provided that Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB, applies for admission to trading of
its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be February 04, 2022. 



Shares

Short name:               NEWBURY         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 19,521,154       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0015244884      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             246625         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559274-2463       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
20  Health Care
-----------------
2010 Health Care
-----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra
Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen
Corporate Finance AB AB on +46 40 200 250.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.