Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (27/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB, company registration number 559274-2463, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be February 04, 2022. Shares Short name: NEWBURY ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 19,521,154 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015244884 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 246625 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559274-2463 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB AB on +46 40 200 250.