DJ Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist (RUSU LN) Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jan-2022 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 27-Jan-2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 19.8627
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 854681
CODE: RUSU LN
ISIN: LU1923627332
ISIN: LU1923627332 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSU LN Sequence No.: 139551 EQS News ID: 1274083 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
