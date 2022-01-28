DJ Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIL5 LN) Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jan-2022 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 27-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 17.4094

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12611019

CODE: GIL5 LN

ISIN: LU1439943090

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1439943090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIL5 LN Sequence No.: 139483 EQS News ID: 1274015 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1274015&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2022 03:26 ET (08:26 GMT)