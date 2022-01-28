Capita plc - Appointment of Nneka Abulokwe as Independent NED

28 January 2022

Capita plc

Appointment of Nneka Abulokwe as Independent Non-Executive Director

The Board of Capita plc ('Capita') is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Nneka Abulokwe OBE as a Non-Executive Director from 1 February 2022. Nneka will be a member of the Remuneration, Audit and Risk, and Nomination committees.

Nneka is a highly-respected technology and digital innovation leader and entrepreneur who has delivered large-scale, high-profile projects for governments and private institutions globally.

She held senior and executive positions with Logica (now CGI), Atos and Sopra Steria, in a corporate career spanning more than 25 years, before founding MicroMax Consulting, where she is currently CEO.

Nneka is also an independent board adviser with a focus on the use of technology and governance to foster organisational cohesion and drive positive digital cultures.

She currently serves as: a non-executive director on the board of the Davies Group; an external member of the Audit & Risk Committee of the University of Cambridge; and as an adviser to the Cranfield School of Management Advisory Board. She is also an adviser to DoGood Africa, the non-profit organisation focused on improving lives and communities across the continent. Nneka was awarded Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2019 for services to business.

Sir Ian Powell, Chairman of Capita, said: "I want to extend a warm welcome to Nneka as she joins our Board.

"Nneka has a wealth of experience gained in both entrepreneurial and corporate environments.

"Her expertise will be of great benefit to Capita as we continue to develop digital innovation at the heart of everything we do."

Nneka Abulokwe said: "I am delighted to be joining the Capita Board and I look forward to working with the team as the Group focuses on executing its growth strategy."

There is no further information in respect of Listing Rule 9.6.13 which is required to be disclosed in respect of Nneka Abulokwe.



