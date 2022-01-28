

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell notably on Friday, as Fed tightening worries persisted and Spain said it would tighten its Covid entry requirements for U.K. tourists from next month ahead of the February half term.



The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 52 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,502 after climbing 1.1 percent on Thursday.



Travel-related stocks such as EasyJet and IAG fell over 1 percent after Wuhan scientists warned of a new coronavirus variant.



Phoenix Group Holdings fell 3.8 percent after abrdn Plc confirmed it sold 40.0 million shares in the life insurance company for GBP264 million. Shares of the latter rose about 1 percent.



Ocado slumped 4.3 percent, a day after the grocery specialist announced it has developed robots which will enable cheaper, faster deliveries. Primark owner Associated British Foods lost 2.7 percent.







